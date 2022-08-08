S&S Truck Parts announces merger with Midwest

SCHAUMBURG -- S&S Truck Parts LLC Monday said it has completed a merger with Midwest Truck & Auto Parts Inc., creating a powerful alliance between two independent truck parts distributors.

The combination forms a more diversified and scaled platform in the truck aftermarket space with the ability to source and offer a wider selection of high-quality products to customers, the companies said.

In March, Schaumburg-based S&S Truck Parts was purchased by Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm. In the combined organization, DJ Hoffman will serve as chief executive officer. In the near term, the company expects operations to continue as currently structured under both the Midwest and S&S names.

"We are extremely excited to bring the S&S Truck and Midwest teams together, two companies with similar values and a commitment to superior customer service," Hoffman said.

Founded in Chicago in 1952, S&S is a leading distributor of private label and branded aftermarket truck parts. Its NewStar brand offers a wide breadth of products for heavy- and medium-duty trucks.,

Chicago-based Midwest's proprietary brands are Motive Gear, Richmond Gear, TEN Factory, Powertrax, and World American. It is a supplier of aftermarket drivetrain and related products to the heavy-duty truck, light truck and performance racing markets.