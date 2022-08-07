The Biz Week That Was: Group says Bears should pay for their own stadium; Original Rainbow Cone opening soon

Group: No taxpayer money for Bears

A conservative political advocacy group -- with its state chapter office in Rolling Meadows in the shadow of Arlington Park -- is gathering signatures to petition the Arlington Heights village board to pass an anti-corporate welfare ordinance banning any public giveaways for the proposed Chicago Bears redevelopment at the racetrack.

Sugar-free coffee shop opens

AJ's Java Joint opened last week in the former home of AJ's Hangout at 586 Randall Road near Caputo's. Owner Lance Bell says it's the first sugar-free coffee shop in America.

Electric cart storage facility on tap

The Lake County Forest Preserve District is set to designate $1.4 million to build and design an electric cart storage facility at Countryside Golf Club.

Wheaton to get new development

In the latest sign of downtown Wheaton's broadening appeal, a major residential development is set to reshape a traditionally sleepy section of the city's core.

Original Rainbow Cone opening soon

Customers at the Buona Beef on Rand Road in Mount Prospect soon will have a tasty dessert option to top off their hearty Italian beef. The Original Rainbow Cone is opening in the restaurant at 861 E. Rand Road on Aug. 12.

Former YMCA to be redeveloped

Nearly six months after a failed attempt to have the Kroehler YMCA facility registered as a historical landmark, the iconic location in downtown Naperville is being demolished to clear the way for the property to be sold and developed.

Ski hill in Round Lake's future?

Round Lake is considering a proposal to annex 94 acres and create over several years a ski hill and lodge south and west of Fairfield Road and Route 120.

Batavia won't ban gun sales

Batavia won't be prohibiting the sale of high-powered weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, such as the AR-15-style rifle used in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park.