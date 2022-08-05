Paylocity grows revenue by 34% in fiscal year

SCHAUMBURG -- Paylocity Holding Corp. released financial results for its fourth quarter and 2022 fiscal year ended June 30, including a 34% increase in revenue.

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based Human Resources and payroll software solutions.

Total revenue of $852.7 million was up 34% year-over-year, the company said. Fourth quarter revenue was $228.9 million, an increase of 37% from same period last fiscal year.

"Our products focused on the modern workforce have all seen significant increases in utilization, including Community, where monthly users has grown by more than 40% and video creation increased by over 80% in fiscal '22," said Steve Beauchamp, co-chief executive officer of Paylocity.