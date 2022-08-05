Motorola sales continue to flourish

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions Inc. reported financial results for its fiscal year second quarter, including sales of $2.1 billion, up 9% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company also ended the quarter with a record backlog of $13.4 billion, up 19% compared to a year ago.

Revenue from acquisitions was $34 million. Motorola closed on the acquisitions of Calipsa, a leader in cloud-native advanced video analytics, and Videotec, a global provider of ruggedized video security solutions, during the quarter.

The record backlog was primarily driven by strong product and video demand, as an increase in multiyear software and services contracts in North America, the company said.

During the first quarter of 2022, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Motorola suspended all sales, provision of services and shipments of its products to Russia and Belarus. Russia, Ukraine and Belarus do not constitute a material portion of the company's business. For the year ended December 31, the company's net sales in Russia and Belarus were less than $25 million, Motorola said.