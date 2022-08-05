 

Middleby sales increase 25% in quarter

 
ELGIN -- Middleby Corp. reported net earnings of $113.2 million in its fiscal year second quarter, or $2.07 diluted earnings per share, on net sales of $1.0 billion.

Net sales increased 25.3% in the second quarter over the prior year period.

 

Middleby is a worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial food service, food processing, and residential kitchen industries.

"We posted record quarterly sales and earnings, while facing continued supply chain disruptions impacting production. Our profitability remained strong, despite inflationary pressures that accelerated following the attack on Ukraine," said CEO Tim FitzGerald.

"We continued to invest in our manufacturing capabilities to increase throughput and efficiencies, while focusing on raising profitability through evolving our sales mix to favor our more advanced technologies and solutions," he said.

