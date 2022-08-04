 

Magazine ranks Elk Grove Village Business Park No. 1

  • The Elk Grove Village Business Park has been ranked No. 1 in the country by Business Facilities Magazine.

    The Elk Grove Village Business Park has been ranked No. 1 in the country by Business Facilities Magazine. Daily Herald File Photo

 
ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- The Elk Grove Village Business Park is the nation's largest, and now it has been recognized by Business Facilities Magazine as the No. 1 Business Park in the United States.

With over 63 million square feet of industrial space, the Elk Grove Village Business Park includes 3,600 businesses, including 400 manufacturers, who welcome 70,000 employees to Elk Grove Village every day.

 

Business Facilities' 18th annual Industrial Parks ranking takes into account park size, location to markets, growth potential and recent expansions, as well as distinctive assets like water resources, on-site utilities, residential developments, and amenities.

"This award, and these companies' commitment to operating in Elk Grove Village, is continued validation of our approach to truly being 'Beyond Business Friendly,' " said Josh Grodzin, director business development and marketing for Elk Grove Village.

