Zebra Technologies reports sales growth in second quarter

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. reported net sales of $1.47 billion in its fiscal year second quarter, compared to $1.38 billion in the same period last year.

Second quarter 2022 gross profit was $674 million compared to $658 million in the prior year period.

Sales growth was near the high end of our expectations, and we were able to deliver adjusted earnings per share growth over the prior year, despite continued elevated supply chain costs and foreign currency exchange headwinds," said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies.

"We have a strong order backlog and robust pipeline of business that supports solid growth in the second half of 2022."