AAR partnership signs deal with Northrop Grumman

WOOD DALE -- AAR Sumisho Aviation Services, a joint venture launched by Wood Dale-based AAR CORP. and Sumitomo Corp. in Japan, announced a new agreement with Northrop Grumman for E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft parts distribution.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force has been operating the E-2D aircraft since March 2019. Under the five-year agreement, ASAS will be the distributor of certain Northrop Grumman parts to the Japan Ministry of Defense's E-2D tactical airborne early warning aircraft program.

ASAS will provide parts demand forecasting, stock component and spare parts inventory, and manage logistics to support the program. This relationship, ASAS' first with Northrop Grumman, builds on AAR's and Sumitomo's long-term relationships with the E-2 program, along with their combined strengths in offering product and service solutions to Japan's defense sector.

"ASAS is enthusiastic about working with Northrop Grumman to bring our (original equipment parts) solutions expertise to the Japanese defense industry," said Frank Landrio, ASAS chief executive officer.