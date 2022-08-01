Rivian argues the Senate climate bill is stacked in archrivals' favor

A Rivian all-electric R1T truck, manufactured in Normal, is pictured outside of the Governor's Mansion in Springfield. Capitol news Illinois

Illinois' biggest electric vehicle producer is complaining that federal legislation intended to incentivize people to buy electric cars and trucks actually would hurt it, putting it at a competitive disadvantage.

In a statement and an interview, James Chen, vice president of public policy for Rivian, said the pending climate change bill, the result of a deal between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, would give most breaks to other producers like Tesla and General Motors that have had longer to ramp up production or do some manufacturing overseas.

• Full report at Crain's Chicago Business.