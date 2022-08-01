Rivian argues the Senate climate bill is stacked in archrivals' favor
Updated 8/1/2022 2:35 PM
Illinois' biggest electric vehicle producer is complaining that federal legislation intended to incentivize people to buy electric cars and trucks actually would hurt it, putting it at a competitive disadvantage.
In a statement and an interview, James Chen, vice president of public policy for Rivian, said the pending climate change bill, the result of a deal between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, would give most breaks to other producers like Tesla and General Motors that have had longer to ramp up production or do some manufacturing overseas.
