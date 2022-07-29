Small businesses affected by Highland Park mass shooting now eligible for disaster loans

Special low-interest disaster loans now are available for small businesses affected by the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, state officials said Friday morning.

Qualifying small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and private nonprofits in Cook, Lake, McHenry and Kenosha counties affected by the mass shooting are eligible to apply for the loans distributed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The announcement came Friday after the federal government approved a request for aid from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"A safety net is being offered to respond to the unique needs of our valued business community and not-for-profit organizations in the wake of the July 4 massacre that shook our community to its core," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said. "We are grateful that they are providing a swift and impactful response during this difficult time."

To aid interested applicants a temporary small business recovery center will operate at the Lake County First Bank of Highland Park, 1835 First St., in Highland Park.

Customer service representatives will answer questions and help business owners complete their applications in person and over the phone at (800) 659-2955 through Aug. 11. Online applications are available at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s.