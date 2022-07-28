Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announces regular third-quarter dividend
Updated 7/28/2022 1:02 PM
ROLLING MEADOWS -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. on Thursday declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty one cents ($0.51 per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on September 16, 2022 to stockholders of record as of Sept. 2.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
