Nation's only chicken salad concept signs deal to bring 3 restaurants to the Fox Valley

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a franchise agreement that will bring three new restaurants to the Fox Valley area. This deal marks the brand's first Northern Illinois location and fourth total franchise in Illinois, contributing to its aggressive Midwest expansion goals.

Spearheading development are Kim and Garrett Seaman, a local couple dedicated to sharing the Chicken Salad Chick brand with their community and providing high quality restaurant service employment.

The Seamans plan to open the first of their three locations in Batavia at 220 N Randall Rd. by the end of this year, with the other two expected to span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton areas by the end of 2024.

Chicken Salad Chick is on track to open more than 40 locations in 2022, which will help propel it toward achieving its overall development goal to have 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.

Chicken Salad Chick is looking to further expand across Illinois over the next five years with open development markets across the state including Champaign, Springfield and the Chicago suburbs.