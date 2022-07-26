Striking gravel workers reach tentative deal with companies

A strike by Local 150 heavy equipment operators who produce gravel and sand may end Tuesday. Daily Herald File Photo

A strike by the workers who produce gravel and other essential materials for roadwork that deflated the summer construction season might be resolved today.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150's bargaining committee reached a tentative agreement with three aggregate companies late Monday, officials said.

That triggered the removal of pickets and Local 150 members are currently holding a ratification meeting at the union headquarters in Countryside.

About 300 union members hit the picket lines June 7 at 35 Chicago-area facilities owned by Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials Co. and Holcim, also known as the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association.

The strike caused shortages in vital supplies and hampered some road projects at what is typically the busiest time of the year, industry experts said.

The striking workers are heavy equipment operators who, among various duties, break up rocks at quarries to produce sand, crushed stone and gravel that are vital for asphalt and concrete.

The union has filed an unfair-labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

Local 150 officials blamed quarry owners' "disregard for their employees' rights ... and their refusal to schedule negotiations," President James Sweeney said previously.

The union rejected an offer from CAAPA on Sunday.