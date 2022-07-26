Striking gravel workers ratify deal with companies after seven weeks of pickets

A strike by the workers who produce gravel and other essential materials for roadwork that deflated the summer construction season has ended after seven weeks.

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 members ratified an agreement with three aggregate companies today, officials said.

The deal includes a minimum pay raise of 16.14% over three years, Local 150 officials said.

The pact comes after a dramatic few days.

Workers rejected an offer Sunday, but union negotiators reached a tentative agreement late Monday night that triggered the removal of pickets.

About 300 union members hit the picket lines June 7 at 35 Chicago-area facilities owned by Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials Co. and Holcim, also known as the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association.

The strike caused shortages in vital supplies and hampered some road projects at what is typically the busiest time of the year, industry experts said.

"The Illinois Department of Transportation is grateful that both sides have come to an agreement," agency spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said. "The department is evaluating lasting impacts to our schedules on a project-by-project basis, working with contractors and opening up work zones where applicable."

Local 150 President James Sweeney said in a statement that "today's agreement means that these men and women's rights will be protected at work, that they will be able to keep up with increasing costs, and that they will be able to continue to provide health care for their families. That is what unions stand for."

Sweeney is also a board director at the Illinois tollway.

The striking workers are heavy equipment operators who, among various duties, break up rocks at quarries to produce sand, crushed stone and gravel that are vital for asphalt and concrete.

The union had filed an unfair-labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

The new, three-year agreement included over 20 language changes plus increases in benefits.

"As this construction season continues and work zones resume in certain locations, we want to remind the public to be aware of changing conditions and to always slow down, pay attention to signage and avoid all distractions," Castaneda said.