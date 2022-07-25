 

Weber making change at CEO, considering workforce reductions

    Weber Inc. announced today that CEO Chris Scherzinger, shown here in 2021, is leaving as CEO and a director. Associated Press/Aug. 5, 20221

 
By Crain’s Chicago Business
Updated 7/25/2022 9:01 AM

Grill maker Weber, which went public about a year ago, said today that Chris Scherzinger was leaving as CEO and a director.

Chief Technology Officer Alan Matula has been named interim CEO, the Palatine-based company said. Scherzinger had been CEO since April 2018, according to the company's website.

 

"We are taking decisive action to better position Weber to navigate historic macroeconomic challenges, including inflationary and supply chain pressures that are impacting consumer confidence, spending patterns, and margins," Kelly Rainko, nonexecutive chair of the Weber board, said in a statement announcing the moves. "The management team is well positioned to guide Weber through this transitional period and execute a transformation of the company's cost base."

