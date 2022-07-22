Wynnchurch Capital acquires FCA packaging

ROSEMONT -- Wynnchurch Capital said it has acquired FCA LLC, a leading manufacturer of customized industrial protective packaging solutions.

The Moline-based packaging company was purchased from another investment group, Delos Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, FCA has 34 locations across the United States and provides engineered, custom designed packaging products to manufacturers operating in a wide variety of end markets. The company offers comprehensive solutions across a variety of material types including wood, steel, corrugated cardboard and hybrid packaging.

"The management team at FCA has done an incredible job building the company into one of the largest providers of custom industrial packaging solutions," said Neel Mayenkar, partner at Wynnchurch. "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with (FCA CEO) David (Wilsted) and the team as we continue to expand the company's footprint and product portfolio to better service its growing customer base."