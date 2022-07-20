Batteries Plus opens new location in Algonquin

ALGONQUIN -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is opening a locally owned and operated store at 1497 S. Randall Road in Algonquin.

Batteries Plus Algonquin will provide residents services for their automotive needs, such as free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles, and help keep their cellphone, key fob, laptop and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently.

Each staff member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens, said Daniel and Robbie Markwalder, owners of the new Algonquin location.

Founded in 1988 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus has become the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb and smartphone/tablet repair company.

"Robbie and the new Batteries Plus location will be an excellent addition to our team," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We are excited for Robbie and his location to grow within their community and provide our products and services to their neighbors in Algonquin."