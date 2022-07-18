Paddock's purchase of Kentucky company adds to division's chamber marketing business

Paddock Publications subsidiary Town Square Publications has purchased the assets of Target Marketing, a Kentucky-based chamber of commerce map publishing company.

Target built a strong chamber of commerce publishing business across the United States and gives Town Square a base of new chamber contracts, broadens its nationwide footprint and adds to Town Square's already significant marketing partnerships in states such as California, Florida and Texas.

"This latest acquisition will complement our already successful Town Square specialty marketing division," said Doug Ray, Chairman, Publisher and CEO of Paddock Publications. "It is part of the company's strategy to grow the business in new and different ways. The Daily Herald online and in print remains strong because of our commitment to journalism, and we are doing well in that core business. Town Square -- and now Target Marketing -- support the overall company and its commitment to the communities we serve."

With the purchase of Target Marketing, Town Square is the largest specialty marketing company serving chambers of commerce in the U.S. with guidebooks, community resource guides and general marketing needs.

Target already has contracts in Naples and Miami Beach, Florida, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Bakersfield, California, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, among many other cities.