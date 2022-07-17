The Biz Week That Was: Shootings persuade developer to change plan; new sport facility coming

Developer opts out of gun store plan

Citing recent mass shootings, a suburban real estate developer has scuttled a controversial plan to build a gun store and shooting range in Mundelein.

New game coming to the suburbs

A business offering courts for a tennis-like game called padel is coming to Mundelein.

Former florist site could be apartments

The nearly 5-acre former home to Kinsch Florist and Garden Center in Palatine could soon be the site of a 58-unit apartment complex, under a plan approved by the village council Monday.

Delays could end for grocery store plan

A long-intended but equally long-delayed plan to bring a Tony's Fresh Market to the vacant former Dominick's in Schaumburg's Town Square development could be fulfilled by the end of the year.

Amazon warehouse opening delayed

Despite the on-time completion of the building's shell, the opening of Amazon's warehouse in Huntley is being delayed, officials with the company said Tuesday.

Tavern fundraiser gets approval

Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grille, 60 N. Bothwell St. in Palatine, will hold a "Pipes for Pits" fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7.

New festival name to reflect change

Even though the St. Charles Scarecrow Festival is changing its name to St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, the popular festival is still set to offer plenty of fun throughout the weekend.

Restaurants get grants for projects

Three downtown West Dundee restaurants were awarded grants for building projects.

Assault weapons sale ban considered

Naperville officials are looking to ban the commercial sale of assault weapons in the city in response to the Fourth of the July mass shooting in Highland Park and other recent deadly attacks.