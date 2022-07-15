AllPoints announces Tech of the Month program

MOUNT PROSPECT -- AllPoints, a global food service parts and supplies provider, said it has launched a new Tech of the Month program dedicated to recognizing service technicians within the food service industry.

Technicians perform a host of critical services to keep food service establishments both operational and efficient, and often their efforts may go unnoticed. AllPoints conceived the Tech of the Month program as an avenue to highlight and reward work in the food service profession.

"Service technicians put in remarkable effort to keep our restaurants and other food service facilities running strong," said Tom Pendrey, president of Mount Prospect-based AllPoints. "Recognition-worthy techs are committed to mastering their craft. They get the job done right the first time, and they do it with a smile."

An AllPoints awards committee will review nominations and select one prize recipient each month. At the end of the year, the monthly winners will be in consideration for the final grand prize: a trip for two to the 2023 NFL Championship game, which will include tickets, hotel fees and airfare. AllPoints will also award a monetary gift card to the nominator of the grand prize recipient.

For details, visit www.allpointsfps.com/techofmonth.