Ferrero plans to open 'innovation center' in Marshall Field building
Updated 7/14/2022 4:35 PM
Global sweets company Ferrero Group plans to open an "innovation center" in the old Marshall Field and Co. building in downtown Chicago, the company announced Thursday.
Ferrero is set to occupy about 45,000 square feet on the building's eighth and ninth floors, according to a news release.
The innovation center will house research and development labs that will develop new confectionery and packaged foods products for the company, as well as teams representing Fannie May, Keebler, Famous Amos and other brands in the Ferrero portfolio, the company said.
