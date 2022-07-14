Clear Height Properties promotes two directors

OAK BROOK -- Rick Nevarez has been promoted to director of acquisitions and Joe Young to managing director, Asset Management and Acquisitions, of commercial real estate company Clear Height Properties.

The announcement was made by Gary Rose, Clear Height COO and president.

Nevarez joined CHP in 2015 and has previously served as executive vice president of Operations (2015-2019) and director of Leasing and Acquisitions (2019-2022). In his new role, Nevarez will focus on fostering relationships with CRE brokers in the Chicago area and on developing new broker relationships throughout the Midwest, as CHP looks to expand acquisition efforts in markets including Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville and St. Louis.

Young joined CHP in 2018 and has previously served as Vice President, Asset Management and Acquisitions. In his new role, Young's primary responsibility will be overseeing and managing the asset management department.

Nevarez is involved in the DePaul Real Estate Alumni Alliance. He is a graduate of DePaul University, Driehaus College of Business, and a licensed real estate broker.

Young holds a master's in accounting and a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. He has also served as a CPA in Illinois and Michigan.

"Both Rick and Joe are seasoned veterans and both are an integral part of our team and future plans," Rose said. "I'm proud to work alongside them and am excited to see them continue to thrive in their new roles."