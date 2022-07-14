Baird & Warner appoints new sales managers

Baird & Warner, Illinois' largest family-owned independent real estate services company, announced the hiring of Bob Kohler, formerly of Compass, as vice president, sales manager of the firm's Winnetka office on Chicago's North Shore.

In addition, the company has also promoted Negeen Masghati to vice president, sales manager at Baird & Warner South Loop.

"Baird & Warner is proud to welcome Bob Kohler as the VP sales manager of the Winnetka office, where we're confident our outstanding agents will benefit from his expertise and leadership," said Laura Ellis, president of residential sales and executive vice president of Baird & Warner. "In a rapidly changing market where multiple offers continue to dominate, Bob's insight will add value to every transaction, making the process easier for buyers and sellers."

Before his time at Compass, Kohler was director of the rental division at Coldwell Banker, where he spearheaded initiatives and mentored and trained staff for two years. Kohler spent 17 years with Coldwell Banker in various roles in both the residential and commercial markets.

"I'm excited to help Baird & Warner Winnetka agents grow their business by accessing the myriad training resources available, as well as cultivate our recruitment efforts to add talent," Kohler said.