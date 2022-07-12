Middleby acquires vacuum packaging company

ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. Tuesday announced the acquisition of CP Packaging, a manufacturer of high-speed vacuum packaging equipment based in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. However, Middleby said CP Packaging has annual sales of approximately $15 million.

"CP Packaging is a leading innovator of horizontal form-fill and seal thermoforming equipment. The CP Packaging systems provide customers with industry leading sanitation, faster production throughput and reduced operating costs," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO.

Middleby develops and manufactures a broad line of equipment used in the commercial food service and food processing industries, as well as for the residential kitchen.

The CP Packaging acquisition will significantly strengthening Middleby's packaging equipment offerings and allow the company to take advantage of meaningful synergies, FitzGerald said.