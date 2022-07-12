 

Fresenius Kabi to market generic cancer drug

 
LAKE ZURICH -- Fresenius Kabi Tuesday announced the immediate availability of Romidepsin for injection in the United States, the newest addition to the company's broad portfolio of injectable cancer medicines.

Romidepsin is the first approved generic equivalent for Istodax, providing clinicians and patients with a more affordable treatment option.

 

"Generic oncology medicines continue to be vitally important to the protocols used in treating many forms of cancer," said John Ducker, president and CEO of Fresenius Kabi USA. "As a leading U.S. developer and supplier of oncology injectable medicines, Fresenius Kabi remains committed to continuing to expand access to affordable oncology therapies."

Romidepsin for Injection is used for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, or CTCL, in adult patients who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

