Versant Diagnostics acquires two area practices

OAK BROOK -- Versant Diagnostics, an independent physician services company, Monday said it has acquired Elgin Laboratory Physicians Ltd. and Pathology Consultants of Chicago.

Financial terms of the acquisitions were not released.

These practices increase the footprint and presence of Versant Diagnostics in the greater-Chicago market, creating a wider network of subspecialists for providers and patients, the Oak Brook-based company said.

Earlier this year, Versant Diagnostics announced its strategy to help facilitate access, accuracy and care to medical providers, supported by more than $100 million in growth capital. The company said it intends to purchase pathology groups, maintaining physician leadership and the integrity of each acquired practice, and invest in those practices to convert them to digital pathology.

"The acquisition of these prominent practices is the essence of our strategy and enables us to further support the community," said Jim Billington, CEO of Versant Diagnostics. "We are proud to provide pathology groups with the resources needed for them to innovate and thrive in an exciting environment."

In October, Versant acquired Alliance Pathology Consultants and Addison Central Pathology, both located in the greater-Chicago area.