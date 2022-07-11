Palatine apartment complex sells for record $139.3 million
Updated 7/11/2022 4:14 PM
An Oak Brook investor has acquired a Palatine apartment complex for nearly $140 million, the most paid ever for a multifamily property in suburban Chicago.
Albion Residential bought Bourbon Square, a 612-unit community at Lake-Cook Road and Route 53, from Los Angeles-based Broadshore Capital Partners for $139.3 million, said Albion President Jason Koehn.
The price eclipses the former record for suburban Chicago, set in January when Ellyn Crossing, a 1,155-unit property in Glendale Heights, sold for $137 million, according to MSCI Real Capital Analytics, a New York-based research firm.
For the full story, visit chicagobusiness.com.
