Partnership trains 681 people for clean energy jobs

CHICAGO -- ComEd Friday said 681 Illinois residents completed clean energy training programs in 2021 to prepare them for jobs in the growing fields of solar and renewable energy.

Last year's program saw continued gains, with an overall 89% graduation rate and 83% job placement rate, with participation from diverse residents across the state, the utility company said. ComEd reported the training outcomes to the Illinois Commerce Commission on July 1 as part of the Future Energy Jobs Act.

Since launching the training program with 11 local agencies in 2017, ComEd has supported 2,393 participants in completing industry aligned jobs training, including a more than 80% job placement during the life of the program. The year-over-year success of the FEJA training programs are helping provide talent needed for clean energy expansion in Illinois, which calls for growth of new renewable energy technologies, including solar.

"ComEd is working to prepare our communities for the transition to a clean energy economy, which will bring new investment, air quality improvements and jobs to our communities," said Gil C. Quiniones, CEO of ComEd.