Pactiv Evergreen launches school milk carton program

LAKE FOREST -- Pactiv Evergreen, a top manufacturer of school milk cartons in the U.S., Friday announced a new school education program and website on sustainability.

The PlantCarton Life program's new website, PlantCartonLife.com, offers downloadable carton craft and nature activities for repurposing cartons, the company said. The program supports Pactiv Evergreen's school milk and juice customers by giving them an interactive, educational resource for students.

The program also gives students the opportunity to contribute content and design ideas that could be featured on a carton, while educating them about the sustainable benefits of PlantCarton packaging.

"Reading the side of the milk carton remains a cherished ritual for students, and now they can contribute firsthand," said Katie Simmons, director of marketing for Pactiv Evergreen's Beverage Merchandising business unit. "Students can submit their drawings, factoids, jokes or other creative content for consideration as side panel artwork for school cartons."