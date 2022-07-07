Wonderlic releases four-day work week report

VERNON HILLS -- Wonderlic, a preemployment assessment company, released a guide this week to help companies transition to a four-day work week.

Wonderlic moved to a 32-hour, four-day work week in 2021. The first-of-its-kind guide is called "The Four-Day Work Week Playbook: Advice from Six Early Adopters on Planning, Piloting and Perfecting a New Way to Work."

In the 37-page guide, leaders from Wonderlic, Uncharted, Elephant Ventures, PDQ, Awin and Swash Labs -- companies with as few as 50 and as many as 1200 employees -- share their thoughts on the process.

"Moving to a four-day work week is a huge decision that requires asking a lot of tough questions, evaluating every aspect of how you do business, and being laser-focused on improving life for your employees, all while still hitting all your business goals," says Wonderlic CEO Becca Callahan.

The free report is available at wonderlic.com/blog/four-day-work-week.