PWA adds two partners, wealth advisers

DOWNERS GROVE -- Professional Wealth Advisors LLC has added two partners to the financial services firm. Sijo Job of Winfield and Matthew Reynolds of Geneva have joined PWA as partners and wealth advisers.

Job comes to PWA with over 17 years of experience in the financial services industry. During his tenure at JPMorgan Chase as vice president and private client adviser, Job was recognized as a top producer and ranked among the best in client satisfaction.

he is a certified financial planner and graduate of DePaul University in Chicago.

Reynolds also has 17 years of industry experience. Prior to joining PWA, he served as a senior vice president and wealth adviser for over 10 years for another firm. Reynolds, too, is a certified financial planner. He is a graduate of Wheaton College.