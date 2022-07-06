HeartcoR Solutions relocates to Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG -- HeartcoR Solutions, an electrocardiography services provider, Wednesday said it has relocated from Algonquin to 1933 N. Meacham Road, Suite 300, in Schaumburg to accommodate recent and projected growth.

HeartcoR provides electrocardiography, or ECG, recording and telemetry devices to deliver cardiac safety data for life sciences and pharmaceutical businesses.

The new headquarters is home to the company's team of certified ECG technicians, data and IT experts, and clinical operations team. The company, which now employs 35 people, expects to hire an additional 15 people in 2022, with continued growth expected into 2023.

"HeartcoR Solutions is the ideal core lab partner for early and late-stage cardiac safety trials," said John Icardi, president and COO, HeartcoR Solutions. "With the growth of our team and facilities, we are poised to support the rapid advancement in pharmaceuticals and medical devices for the health care and life sciences industries for years to come."