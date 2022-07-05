US Foods to open new stores in California, Montana and North Carolina

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. Tuesday said its plan to open new CHEF'STORE locations in Merced and Santa Cruz, California; Helena, Montana; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The additional stores further expand the reach of CHEF'STORE locations, providing restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs a warehouse-style retail solution to stock up or replenish ingredients by the case and in individual quantities.

US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in 2020 to accelerate growth and rebranded them CHEF'STOREs in February of 2021. With the addition of the four new locations, US Foods will have 87 CHEF'STORE locations across the continental United States.

The Santa Cruz and Merced stores will join 15 existing locations in California are scheduled to open this fall. The Winston-Salem store will be the second in North Carolina and will open in December.

The Helena store, opening in early 2023, will be the third in Montana, joining existing locations in Kalispell and Missoula.