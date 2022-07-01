PCTEL releases technology for railroad communications

BLOOMINGDALE -- PCTEL Inc., a provider of antennas and wireless technology solutions, said it has released a new antenna portfolio for the rail, fleet and mass transit industries.

The CMTA portfolio is designed to withstand the extreme conditions and hazardous environments of critical infrastructure, specifically in rail, where rugged and reliable solutions are essential, PCTEL said.

The CMTA portfolio enables the connectivity necessary for railroad networks to identify where vehicles are on the tracks, ensuring that hi-rail vehicles always stay within their designated track.

"We understand that precision positioning and determination of exact location as well as 5G and Wi-Fi capabilities are important for high-rail vehicles operations, which is why PCTEL designed and developed the CMTA, an ultra-rugged, low profile, multiband antenna portfolio with robust construction that complies with … railway standards for maximum safety and durability," said Juan Verenzuela, PCTEL's vice president of product management and strategy.