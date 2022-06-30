Feder: Sun-Times moving to Old Post Office

The Sun-Times is moving its offices to space in the renovated Old Post Office on Van Buren Street in Chicago. daily herald file photo

For the third time in 17 years, the Sun-Times newsroom is on the move.

Under the new ownership of nonprofit Chicago Public Media, the newspaper will be downsizing its offices to a 6,000 square-foot space in Chicago's renovated Old Post Office at 433 West Van Buren Street.

It will share the space with public radio WBEZ 91.5-FM, which will retain its offices and studios at Navy Pier.

Since 2017 the Sun-Times has been leasing 22,000 square feet in a nondescript building at 30 North Racine Avenue on the Near West Side.

Sun-Times CEO Nykia Wright told staffers the company signed a one-year lease and the site should be ready by August.

