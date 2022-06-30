Feder: Sun-Times moving to Old Post Office
Updated 6/30/2022 6:48 AM
For the third time in 17 years, the Sun-Times newsroom is on the move.
Under the new ownership of nonprofit Chicago Public Media, the newspaper will be downsizing its offices to a 6,000 square-foot space in Chicago's renovated Old Post Office at 433 West Van Buren Street.
It will share the space with public radio WBEZ 91.5-FM, which will retain its offices and studios at Navy Pier.
Since 2017 the Sun-Times has been leasing 22,000 square feet in a nondescript building at 30 North Racine Avenue on the Near West Side.
Sun-Times CEO Nykia Wright told staffers the company signed a one-year lease and the site should be ready by August.
