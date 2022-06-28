Feder: StreetWise raises cover price

StreetWise, the nonprofit weekly magazine spotlighting homelessness, poverty, injustice, inequality and life in Chicago, raised its cover price Monday to $3.

The one-dollar increase was the first in almost 15 years and the third in the publication's 30-year history.

StreetWise's 111 vendors -- mostly homeless men and women -- will get a 75-cent raise to $1.85 per issue.

"Given the inflationary pressures of producing a weekly news magazine and customers' desire to help the homeless, nearly all stakeholders supported this decision," Julie Youngquist, executive director of StreetWise, said in a statement.

