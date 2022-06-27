Medcor brings mobile clinic to Yellowstone area

MCHENRY -- Because of recent flooding in Yellowstone National Park, Medcor began providing a mobile clinic for limited urgent care to the residents of Gardiner, Montana, beginning Sunday.

McHenry-based Medcor has operated all three clinics at Yellowstone National Park for 20 years, providing park employees and visitors with urgent care medical services. Its Mammoth, Montana, clinic is still open to serve park employees and visitors, but due to the extreme flooding, it has not been accessible to the residents of Gardiner.

"We want to continue serving our patients and the residents of the Gardiner community during this unprecedented time of need by ensuring they have access to the clinical services we have provided for many years at the Mammoth clinic," says Christopher Culbertson, director of operations for Medcor at Yellowstone. "Medcor can deploy anywhere to help with medical needs, and we are proud to do so for the town of Gardiner."

