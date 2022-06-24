Stretch Zone chain expends to Algonquin

ALGONQUIN -- Stretch Zone, the world's first and largest assisted-stretching franchise, is opening its 200th location Monday, June 27, in Algonquin.

The Algonquin studio, 1628 S. Randall Road, is joining a roster of six existing locations in Illinois, two of which are led by Waqas Abbasi -- the franchise owner spearheading the Algonquin location. Using principles of neuromuscular behavior, each 30-minute practitioner-assisted stretching session at Stretch Zone is designed to improve circulation and create a more ideal resting muscle tone. Whether someone is an athlete or looking to improve their mobility, Stretch Zone is customized to meet everyone's personal needs and goals, the company said.

"Opening 200 locations is a major feat for Stretch Zone, but not one that wasn't achieved without a strong network of franchisees, dedicated corporate team and a proven stretching methodology," said Tony Zaccario, CEO of Stretch Zone. "Our footprint is growing in the Midwest and we are eager to have the Algonquin community come into Waqas' studio so they can start experiencing the benefits of stretching."