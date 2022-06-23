Ken Griffin and Citadel are calling it quits, Chicago

In this screengrab from video, billionaire Ken Griffin talks to the Economic Club of Chicago in 2021.

Illinois' richest man is pulling up stakes -- and taking his company with him.

In an announcement to employees this morning, Ken Griffin, who heads Citadel, the huge Chicago-based hedge fund, announced that he has moved his family to Miami and that the corporate headquarters of Citadel and its related securities unit will be following along.

"Miami is a vibrant, growing metropolis that embodies the American dream -- embracing the possibilities of what can be achieved," Griffin's note says. "I am excited to have recently moved to Miami with my family and look forward to rapidly expanding Citadel in a city still rich in diversity and abounding with energy.

"Chicago will continue to be important to the future of Citadel, as many of our colleagues have deep ties to Illinois. Over the past year, however, many of our Chicago teams have asked to relocate to Miami, New York and our other offices around the world."

