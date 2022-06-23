Intermatic releases new electrical panels for swimming pools

LIBERTYVILLE -- Intermatic Inc. announced its new P40000 Series Load Centers, a set of next-generation panels for swimming pool applications, as well as its new 24-volt valve actuator,

also for pool installations.

Both solutions remove obstacles for pool service professionals while delivering lasting performance, the company said.

These next generation pool panels include additional space for wiring as well as the most versatile busbar design in the business and built-in safety transformer functionality. This allows professionals to connect multiple pieces of pool equipment and an array of low-voltage underwater lights with ease, Intermatic said.

"Intermatic load centers and valve actuators have been the preferred choice of pool professionals for more than 30 years," said Brian Lamberty, product marketing manager at Intermatic. "The PE24GVA and P40000 Series build on that tradition, helping pool professionals streamline service calls while setting the standard for quality and performance."