Atkore acquires United Poly Systems

HARVEY -- Atkore Inc. said it has acquired United Poly Systems, a manufacturer of High Density Polyethylene pressure pipe and conduit, primarily used in the telecom, water infrastructure, renewables and energy markets.

United Poly Systems has manufacturing locations in Springfield, Missouri, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, with approximately 160 employees. It will continue operating at both locations. United Poly Systems was previously owned by Industrial Opportunity Partners, a private equity firm based in Evanston.

"We are pleased to complete the acquisition of United Poly Systems, which strengthens Atkore's product portfolio, expands our manufacturing capacity and further enables us to meet HDPE customers' needs," said John Pregenzer, president of Atkore's Electrical business. "HDPE pipe and conduit is a growing market that is expected to benefit from U.S. infrastructure legislation, and United Poly Systems is a great addition to Atkore."

Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.