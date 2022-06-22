Zebra releases tablets designed for medical locations

Zebra Technologies' new rugged ET4x-HC series of tablets provide the enterprise features and durability required for health care environments, the company says. Courtesy of Business Wire

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said it has released two new tablets that stand up to the harsh environments in hospitals and medical offices.

The two new Android-based tablets in the ET4x-HC series have an advanced medical-grade housing that can handle constant disinfecting from some of the harshest disinfectants to prevent the spread of germs and help ensure the safety of health care professionals and their patients, Zebra said.

The thin and light tablets are ideal for caregivers in acute settings at the patient bedside and in their homes and enable an improved patient experience when loaded with hospital engagement, educational and food service apps, the company said. The high-resolution 10-inch display makes it easy for nurses to read and add notes to a patient's electronic health record as well as view the finest details of a photo or x-ray.

"Zebra's first dedicated health care tablets are purpose-built to meet the needs of caregivers in demanding environments with health care-grade plastics, durability and functionality that will help improve care efficiency and safety," said Julie Johnson, vice president and general manager of Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies.