Club Champion expands into four new markets

Willowbrook-based Club Champion, which recently opened four new golf club fitting studios and now has more than 100 stores nationwide, offers components from more than 60 brands. Courtesy of Club Champion

WILLOWBROOK -- Club Champion, a top custom golf club fitter and builder, continues its expansion plans by opening four new stores in its fiscal year second quarter.

The company opened new fitting studios in Huntsville, Alabama; Westport, Connecticut; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Peachtree City, Georgia.

Club Champion has now surpassed 100 retail locations in the United States after just over a decade in business. It now operates fitting studios in 42 U.S. states.

"These four new locations are helping more golfers improve their individual games with equipment that works perfectly for them," said Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion.

Every Club Champion studio features at least two indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab system to find the perfect putter, and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand.

Since 2010, Club Champion has used components from over 60 brands, including names like Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist and others, to custom fit and build golf clubs.