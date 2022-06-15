Tek Pak celebrates 30 years in Fox Valley

BATAVIA -- Tek Pak Inc. kicked off the celebration of its 30th anniversary last weekend with a presentation of awards for its long-standing employees.

Tek Pak has been a steady job creator in the Fox Valley region, employing more than 100 workers across three locations in the Kane County area.

Twenty-one employees were honored with long-service awards during the anniversary party held at The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles for having been with Tek Pak for 25 years or longer, some since the company's inception in 1992.

"In total, we have more than 300 years of experience in our toolroom staff. We work hard each day to push the limits of what our tooling people think they can do and constantly exceed even their own expectations," said Tony Beyer, president and founder of Tek Pak.

Tek Pak is a packaging manufacturer providing light gauge thermoform, molded fiber and packaging solutions for electronic, food, health care and industrial customers, handling everything from the design concept stage through prototype and production.

Additional activities and events are lined up to continue the celebration in the coming months, the company said, including partnerships with local community organizations and nonprofits in the Batavia and St. Charles communities, as well as tours of Tek Pak facilities by local students to help generate greater awareness about career opportunities available in the manufacturing industry.