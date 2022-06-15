It's official: Signs go up for new Amazon Fresh grocery store in Arlington Heights

Signage for a long-rumored Amazon Fresh grocery store at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Arlington Heights went up Wednesday, confirming that the e-commerce giant's brick-and-mortar supermarket is indeed coming to town.

Crews from the Melrose Park-based sign company Signco were on site Wednesday afternoon installing the main green and white Amazon Fresh sign to the front of the 50,000-square-foot big box space at Arlington Heights and Palatine roads.

Amazon's presence in the shopping center was expected, as the newly upgraded facade resembles that of other locations that have popped up across the suburbs in recent years, including in nearby Schaumburg.

But Arlington Heights village officials -- even as recently as Mayor Tom Hayes' State of the Village address last month -- still declined to reveal the store's name, citing confidentiality requested by the business.

Hayes said at the time the store was targeting a fall opening.

The hiring process for the grocer has begun, with Amazon posting three management jobs for the Arlington Heights location on its website on May 30, including a store lead employee, kitchen and prepared food area manager, and someone to run operations overnight.

Renovations to the store interior have been ongoing since 2021, after the village board awarded shopping center owner Visconsi Cos. nearly $1.4 million in tax-increment financing dollars to help pay for upgrades and site improvements that would bring the then-anonymous grocer and Raising Cane's fast food eatery to town.

Officials said some of the renovation work to the grocery store -- which formerly housed Dominick's and Joe Caputo & Sons -- was delayed due to supply chain issues and getting materials and supplies needed for the build out.

The Arlington Heights grocery store joins Amazon Fresh locations in Bloomingdale, Morton Grove, Naperville, North Riverside, Oak Lawn, Schaumburg and Westmont.