Here's to your health: Six St. Charles breweries team up to create a new lager

Pollyanna Brewing Co., Alter Brewing, 93 Octane Brewing, Broken Brix Winery Cidery, D and G Brewing Co. and Riverlands Brewing Co. created the STC Six lager together. Courtesy of St. Charles Business Alliance

The first St. Charles collaboration beer -- STC Six -- is being released Wednesday.

Pollyanna Brewing Co., Alter Brewing, 93 Octane Brewing, Broken Brix Winery Cidery, D and G Brewing Co. and Riverlands Brewing Co. are collaborating to create the STC Six: an amber lager with caramel malt, subtle spicy noble hops and a light citrus flavor.

Go to any one of the six breweries on Wednesday to enjoy this new lager and to purchase limited-edition STC Six merchandise. In addition, the public is invited to help celebrate the first keg tapping at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Riverlands Brewing, 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles.

A portion of the sales from the beer will go to Tri City Health Partnership, which operates a free, nonprofit medical and dental clinic at 318 Walnut St. in downtown St. Charles. The health partnership solely relies on grants, donations and fundraisers to continue its mission.

Tri City Health Partnership treats those with no insurance for free, providing exams, medications, lab work, radiology and more. Currently, 58% of its patients work at bars and restaurants.

"Times have certainly been tough for breweries and hospitality at large," Adam Hooczko, marketing manager at Alter Brewing + Kitchen, said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. "Charity has always been a huge part of the craft beer world, and we're thrilled to be able to support a local cause with this collaboration. 'All for one, and one for all' rings especially true and makes us proud to be part of something bigger than ourselves."

More information is available at stcsix.com.