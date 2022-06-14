Cozzini Bros. and Diamond Sharp announce merger

DES PLAINES -- Cozzini Bros. Inc., a cutlery sharpening and knife exchange services company, Tuesday announced its merger with Diamond Sharp Services Inc., a competitor doing business primarily in the Western United States. The joint company will operate under the Cozzini Bros. name.

Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.

Established in 1905, Cozzini Bros. is headquartered in Des Plaines and operates in 47 states. It is the largest commercial knife sharpening company in the country, serving independent restaurants, restaurant chains, grocery stores and other food service kitchens across the U.S.

Diamond Sharp, based in Brea, California, was founded in 1987. The company provides cutlery sharpening and rental services for about 9,000 customers.

"Joining forces with Diamond Sharp is truly transformational for the cutlery services industry and a significant milestone for Cozzini," said Ed Finnegan, CEO of Cozzini Bros. "Cozzini has long admired and respected Diamond Sharp as the clear market leader in the West."

Diamond Sharp was family owned and operated by two second generation brothers-in-law: Cliff Wallman, CEO, and Bryan Hampton, who oversees the company's extensive operations in San Diego. Wallman, Hampton and the approximately 100-person strong Diamond Sharp team will continue with the merged company, Cozzini Bros. said.