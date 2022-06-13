Area Advocate hospitals named to Newsweek's maternity list

Nine Advocate Aurora Health hospitals in Chicago, the suburbs and Wisconsin were named to Newsweek's America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2022 list.

The list names the top 350 leading hospitals for maternity care in the U.S. The evaluation is based on performance data, patient satisfaction and a survey in which hospital managers and maternity health care professionals were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals, according to Newsweek.

Suburban Advocate hospitals on the list are Advocate Good Samaritan Medical Center in Downers Grove, Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

"Welcoming a child is one of life's most memorable moments and we are thrilled to be recognized among the safest hospitals where families can expect to receive the highest quality care," said Jim Skogsbergh, Advocate Aurora Health president and CEO.