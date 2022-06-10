CDW hires two marketing executives

LINCOLNSHIRE -- CDW Friday said it has hired two new strategy and marketing leaders. Anand Rao is joining the organization as chief marketing and digital officer while Michael Drory has joined as senior vice president of strategy and corporate development.

Both leaders will serve on the company's executive committee and report to Sona Chawla, chief growth and innovation officer, the company said.

Rao joins CDW from AutoNation where he served as senior vice president, digital business. He previously held roles of increasing responsibility at McKinsey & Company, IBM Global Business Services, Diamond Technology Partners (now part of PwC), and Lincoln Financial Group.

Drory comes to CDW from ADT Security Services, where he most recently served as vice president, consumer sales operations and strategy. Prior to joining ADT, Drory spent nearly eight years at McKinsey & Co. where he worked primarily within the firm's enterprise technology and sales and marketing practice areas.