7,700 Convergint employees participate in service day

SCHAUMBURG -- Convergint closed its offices Friday to allow more than 7,700 employees in 175 locations across the globe to donate their time, expertise and resources to more than 110 organizations.

This year's Social Responsibility Day event, held by the company for the 21st consecutive year, included security updates at 29 schools as part of Convergint's STEP Up initiative, in cities including Atlanta; Fairplay, Colorado; Quincy, Massachusetts; and Tualatin, Oregon. The overall effort will result in an estimated donation of more than $2.5 million in labor and equipment from Convergint colleagues, partners and families around the world.

"We've worked with Atlanta Public Schools for many years, so we're proud to donate security equipment, installations and upgrades, alongside the team of more than 100 colleagues across 26 schools in the district," said Paul Franco, account executive, Convergint. "We love the opportunity to take a step back from our daily work and do what we can to help keep our community's children and educators safe."

In 2018, Convergint established its STEP Up for Schools initiative to help strengthen school security.

"Convergint Social Responsibility Day is the most important day of the year for our organization, and we believe that our culture of giving is central to Convergint's success," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Schaumburg-based Convergint, a $1.8 billion global systems integrator that designs, installs and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation and audiovisual systems.